Rayagada: A Class X boy walking on the railway tracks with earphones died after being hit by a speeding train near Khamanasahi in this district, Railway Police said Friday. The deceased has been identified as Akash Kondagori.

The incident took place when Akash was walking along the tracks with a friend. He was returning home after taking bath in a nearby stream. Both had their earphones plugged in. However, Akash was on the tracks and did not hear the Rayagada-Sambalpur Tapaswini Express approaching from behind. He was run over and died on the spot.

Some locals spotted his mutilated body and informed the Railway Police. They went to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Akash’s friend survived as he was walking a little away from the tracks.

PNN