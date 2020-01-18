BHUBANESWAR: The Rajarani music festival opened in the city with much fanfare. Organised by Odisha tourism department, the 3-day-long festival aims at making classical music popular in the newer generation. Besides, the tourism department also aims to attract more tourists to the beautiful Rajarani temple.

The first musical treat of the evening was eminent Carnatic singer S.Sowmya’s scintillating performance based on various ragas. Her commanding presence on stage is almost tactile, her singing is on-point and completely unaided by theatrics. Classical music lovers were spellbound by her vocal capacity and her renditions. She was assisted by Pandit Amber S Kannan, P Subramanium in Mrudangam, and in Janjira K Gopal Krishnan.

The second presentation of the evening was Behela Vadan by Kailash Patra. His presentation was quite touching as he performed various ragas.

The guests for the evenings were Minister of Tourism & OLLC (Odia Language Literature & Culture)Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Housing and Urban Department Secretary G. Mathivathanan, OTDC Chairman Srimayee Mishra and Director of Tourism Sachin Jadhav.