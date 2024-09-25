Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Service Scheme (NSS) Day Tuesday, volunteers from Dhauli College of Art and Crafts (DCAC) organised a cleanliness drive at Shanti Stupa, on the outskirts of the City. The event kicked off with an address by DCAC principal Panchanan Samal, who introduced the guests and underlined the significance of the occasion. Social activists Sushant Kumar Sahu and Trilochan Beura attended the programme as chief guests. Several faculty members including, professors Bhupathi Panda and Lakshmidhar Swain participated in the campaign aimed at promoting civic responsibility. Student representatives Debashish Behera and Lipsa Pradhan raised the NSS flag, marking a formal start to the programme. Commending the volunteers effort, Sahu stated, “These initiatives embody the spirit of service and help build a better India.” Trilochan Beura also praised the institution’s contributions to social causes. DCAC achieved a significant milestone this year as DCAC NSS programme officer Chandan Kumar Samal was honoured by Utkal University of Culture for his exemplary service.

RESHMI YADAV, OP