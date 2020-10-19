Malkangiri: Almost half the population in Malkangiri Municipal area has been exposed to the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies for the infectious disease according to a serological survey report.

The community-based sero-survey was conducted jointly by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and Malkangiri district administration. It has revealed that approximately 50 per cent of people living in the Malkangiri Municipal were infected with novel coronavirus. However, on their own these individuals developed anti-bodies to fight the disease, District Collector Manish Agarwal said.

A three-day sero survey had conducted in the municipality area from October 6 to 8. A total 1,613 samples were collected from 19 wards under Malkangiri Municipality area. Of the total samples, 755 were those of COVID-19 warriors to estimate the sero-prevalence. It was found that nearly half of the samples had developed antibodies to fight the deadly virus.

Even though sero survey in the urban area has given a satisfactory result, the collector has urged people to observe all COVID-19 guidelines. He also said those above 60 years in age and those having underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and kidney diseases are at higher risk. So he has asked everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid any type of public congregations.

The sero-survey was also conducted among high-risk groups, including persons above 60 years and those that had other comorbidities. It was found that 23 per cent among them had developed antibodies.

It should be mentioned here that the sero-survey has also been conducted in rural areas of the tribal district. People from 42 villages have given their samples for the survey. The results will be announced by the district administration in the near future.

PNN