Jajpur: The state government has issued directives to shut down illegal black stone mining and crusher units on the Aruha hill of Jajpur district. A letter to this effect was sent by the state’s Steel and Mines department to the Jajpur Collector and the Deputy Director of Mines (DDM). The directive follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Orissa High Court (W.P.(C) PIL No. 2803/2024), which highlighted violations by illegal miners who ignored regulatory guidelines. Specifically, illegal mining at Aruha has been linked to rising cases of kidney disease in nearby villages. Additionally, schools near the mines have reported that students are suffering from various health issues due to the operations. Acting on the PIL, Under Secretary Rajesh Prasad Nayak directed local authorities to halt black stone extraction and crusher units operating in the area.

However, despite the government’s clear orders, local sources allege that political influence continues to shield illegal operators raising questions on the enforcement of these directives. On the other hand, the PIL petitioner has reportedly faced life-threatening attacks. Ten days after the incident, Dharmasala police registered Case No. 824/2024 but have yet to arrest the accused persons. Locals alleged that the police are protecting the perpetrators, fuelling public frustration. Residents and activists remain sceptical whether these closure orders will effectively curb illegal mining or whether enforcement will falter under political pressure. Under the directive of the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), it was mandated that leaseholders failing to comply with legal requirements—such as appointing mine managers or obtaining blasting permissions—should not be issued e-transit passes (e-TP) for their mines. Despite this, reports indicate that illegal mining activities continue daily at several locations, including Aruha and other quarries.

In response, Bipin Kumar Behera of Aruha village has filed a PIL in the high court. It was alleged November 17 that leaseholder Manoj Kumar Samal sent a group of persons to physically assault Behera, a matter that was subsequently reported to the police. A case was registered at the Dharmasala police station against Manoj Kumar Samal, Nirakar Samal, Suresh Samal, and Pramod Samal. However, questions have been raised over the efficiency of the police, as none of the accused has been arrested so far. People have expressed concern over lthe ack of action by the police, with many urging legal recourse. Separately, the District Deputy Director of Mines (DDM) ordered the closure of 26 black stone quarries in the district November 17. Despite these orders, allegations have emerged that Manoj Samal has been transporting soil, murrams, and black stone from the Aruha mines over the past three days.

Similar violations have been reported from other quarries such as Rahadpur, and Bichhakhandi, where leaseholders are allegedly disregarding DDM’s directives and illegally transporting stone day and night. Additionally, there are claims that preparations are underway for illegal stone extraction at another quarry on Aruha hill. Villagers have provided information regarding these activities, further highlighting the blatant disregard for DGMS and Mining department directives. When contacted, Jajpur DDM Jayaprakash Nayak stated that regular raids are being conducted to address illegal mining. He assured that necessary action would be taken against the ongoing illegal operations at Aruha hill.