Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday condoled the loss of lives in a fire at coaching centre in Lucknow and met the injured in a hospital. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the family members of those killed.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in a social media message, said: “The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain peace and the injured recover swiftly.”

In a message on X, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “@myogiadityanathji has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the fire accident that occurred in Lucknow and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.”

“Chief Minister ji has issued directives to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs 50,000 to the injured persons, and to ensure proper treatment for the injured,” it said.

At least 14 persons were killed in the fire that broke out in a three-storey building in the Purniya area of Aliganj Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said. All the deceased were aged between 20 and 24.

The blaze erupted in a coaching centre operating in the building, quickly filling the premises with thick smoke and triggering panic among students and others present.

In a desperate attempt to escape, some individuals jumped from the upper floors and the terrace, sustaining serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses said smoke was first seen billowing out of the building in the afternoon, and within a short span, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex gratia for the victims.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance for the victims’ families. “Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000,” he added.