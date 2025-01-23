Bhubaneswar: The first ticket of the second One-Day International (ODI) match between India and England to be played at Barabati Stadium February 9 was bought by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) working president Pankaj Mohanty, secretary Sanjay Behera and Apex Council Member & Angul MLA Pratap Pradhan met the Chief Minister and handed over the match ticket Wednesday.

The second ODI between India and England will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Odisha Olympic Association’s secretary Abhijit Pal and former MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra were also present during the meeting. Barabati is hoisting the ODI match after a gap of over five years.