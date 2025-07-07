Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said that his government has set a target of planting 7.5 crore saplings across the state this year under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Addressing the sixth state-level ‘Van Mahotsav’ here, Majhi said nearly 6.69 crore saplings were planted last year under the campaign and Odisha secured the fourth position in the country.

This year, a target to plant 7.5 crore saplings under the ‘Ek Peed Maa Ke Naam-2.0’ campaign has been set, he said.

The government has targeted creating livelihoods for 10 lakh people in the forestry sector, he said.

Under the ‘Green Odisha’ initiative, more than 100 processing centres for different plants, including bamboo and medicinal trees, will be established to increase the income of the tribals. The state is expected to earn over Rs 5,000 crore annually from this move, Majhi said.

In the last one year, the government planted 19 lakh palm trees as protection against lightning strikes, while another 18 lakh palm trees would be planted in the prone areas this year, he said.

The chief minister said that an AI-based forest fire detection system has been implemented to prevent fires in forests including Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The government has recently enhanced the compensation amount for the family in case of death due to conflict with wildlife. The amount has been enhanced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, he said, adding other compensation amounts have also been increased.

The chief minister also announced the reconstitution of various awards and rewards provided by the state government to villages, groups and individuals on various occasions like International Day of Forests, World Environment Day, Van Mahotsav and National Wildlife Week.