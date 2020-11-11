Bhubaneswar: In the All India School Rankings 2020-21 two Odisha Government-run schools figure in the top-10 lists. The two schools are branches of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) in Ganjam and Bolangir districts. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the students, faculty and officials of the two educational institutions.

“Glad that our mission to empower every child with power of education brings laurels at national level,” the CM tweeted Wednesday.

The OAV, at Hatiota in Ganjam district has bagged fifth position in the list of Government day schools while OAV, Patharchepa in Bolangir district is fifth in the list of India’s top government-run boarding schools.

Both the schools have performed well in the parameters of good academic reputation, competence of faculty, individual attention to students, leadership/ management quality, curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), co-curricular education, safety and hygiene.

PNN