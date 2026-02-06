Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday appreciated the heroism shown by Indian Armed Forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in May last year. This was revealed during a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan with trainee officers of National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, who were accompanied by senior officers from Indian Armed Forces and military officers from five friendly countries.

Commending the courage and professionalism of Indian Armed Forces in the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Chief Minister said, “I salute the bravery and valour displayed by our forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’. This operation stands as a testament to your discipline, unwavering commitment, and selfless service to the nation.”

The delegation included senior officers from Indian Armed Forces along with military officers from five friendly countries, Armenia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, and Nepal. The visiting officers held wide-ranging discussions with the Chief Minister on issues related to governance, development, and national service. Addressing the officers, the CM said for Odisha, the meaning of “nation” is synonymous with national service.

He emphasised that this commitment deeply resonates with the values, discipline, and emotional spirit of every military officer.

Majhi also highlighted the state’s rich legacy of ancient bravery and heroism. He outlined how the state has emerged with a new identity across India through rapid progress in industry, infrastructure, education, sports, and disaster management.

The visiting officers from different countries expressed their appreciation for Odisha’s fast-paced development and lauded the state’s achievements across multiple sectors during their interaction with the Chief Minister.

Prominent among those present were Air Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta, Major General CP Sangra, Chief Minister’s Advisor Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Saswata Mishra, and other senior defence officials.