Sundargarh: The Odisha vigilance department has arrested a police assistant sub-inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a dhaba owner, officials said Friday.

The arrested officer, identified as Arupa Nanda Das, posted at Badagaon police station in Sundargarh district, was caught Thursday while accepting the bribe to help the dhaba owner in a case and allow him to operate his business smoothly, the department said in a statement.

Following the trap, vigilance officials conducted raids at four locations linked to Das and recovered Rs 3.31 lakh in cash.

Officials said Das had visited Vietnam in May last year and was found in possession of foreign currency from Vietnam and Nepal.

Odisha Vigilance has registered a case at Rourkela Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption.