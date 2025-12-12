Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday handed over citizenship certificates to 35 eligible applicants from Nabarangpur district under the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Krushi Bhavan auditorium, the CM described the CAA as “a sacred and compassionate law, akin to the purifying Ganga, offering hope and relief to minorities persecuted in neighbouring countries.” Welcoming the new citizens, he said, “You are now a part of our collective future. Your safety, dignity, and progress are our responsibility. I warmly welcome you as citizens of India.” He added that granting citizenship under the CAA reaffirms “India’s timeless values of humanity, compassion, and refuge.” Majhi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “Bhagirath” behind the enactment of the Act and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah played a decisive role in bringing it into effect. The Government of India initiated the process of granting citizenship under the CAA through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after the rules were notified March 11, 2024.

Under these rules, individuals from minority communities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, are eligible for Indian citizenship. Clarifying the Act’s rationale, CM Majhi said that while many countries offer refuge to persecuted minorities, only India can provide a homeland for persecuted Hindus. “If not in India, where else can such a law exist?” he asked. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said many persecuted minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan are descendants of those who once fought for India’s freedom. He assured the new citizens that they would receive all rights and benefits of Indian citizenship, including land for the landless and caste certificates where applicable. Law and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that living as a refugee in one’s own homeland after Independence is painful, and today’s citizenship certificates have finally set these families free. Among the recipients, Bapin Mirdha, who came from Bangladesh in 1998, said, “This citizenship certificate has given us a new identity and fulfils a long-cherished dream. Today, we feel proud to be Indian citizens.”