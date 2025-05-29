Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to young weightlifter Harshvardhan Sahu for being featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Sahu earned national recognition after winning gold and setting two new records at the 7th Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Majhi wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Odisha’s young weightlifting champion, Master Harshvardhan Sahu, on earning national recognition in PM Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. His Khelo India gold medal and this prestigious mention make every Odia proud.” He further added that Harshvardhan’s success reflects the vast potential of Odisha’s youth in sports, affirming the state government’s commitment to providing world-class training and infrastructure to nurture future champions.