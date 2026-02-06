Bhubaneswar: Following the surrender of 19 Maoists Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has achieved a breakthrough in the national mission to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and build a Naxal-free India.

Taking to his X handle, CM Majhi wrote, “Today, Odisha has achieved a breakthrough in the national mission to eliminate Left Wing Extremism and build a Naxal-free India. Working towards the development of Odisha while ensuring the safety and security of every citizen remains the supreme priority of my government.”

He further noted that as a direct outcome of sustained intelligence-driven operations and coordinated action by our security forces, 19 Maoist cadres from the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali (BGN) division of Rayagada district and the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of Kandhamal district have renounced violence and surrendered on.

Among them are two State Committee members, Nikhil alias Niranjan Raut and Ankita alias Rasmita Lenka, carrying a bounty of ₹55 lakhs. The seizure of 14 sophisticated and lethal weapons, including AK-47 rifles and SLRs, underscores the scale of this operational success.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a secure India and the decisive leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Majhi stated that the Central Government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism, coupled with unwavering support to the states, has brought the campaign against LWE to a decisive stage.

“My government stands resolutely committed to eliminating Maoist violence from Odisha and to achieving the goal of a completely Maoist-free state by 31st March. At the same time, our government remains firmly humane and inclusive. Through a robust Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, those who abandon violence and return to the mainstream are assured institutional support, lawful protection and an opportunity to live with dignity. Violence has no legitimacy and no future,” added CM Majhi.

He said Odisha’s future depends on peace, progress, and law. I urge the remaining cadres to abandon violence and join the state’s development journey.

“Peace, development and the rule of law alone will shape Odisha’s destiny. I once again call upon all remaining cadres to surrender arms, reject violence and join the path of development as partners in the progress of our state,” he added.

IANS