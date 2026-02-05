Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday inaugurated 57 new sub-registration offices across 17 districts.

With this, sub-registration offices have become functional in all the 317 tehsils of the state.

Earlier, people had to run to the district headquarters for land-related work. Therefore, we made a decision that people will not come to the government; the government will go to the people. By making sub-registration offices operational in all tehsils, we have achieved a milestone, Majhi said.

People across the state will now easily be able to do mutation after registration of land. This will end the middleman system and prevent outside intervention, he said.

Majhi launched ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp chatbot, through which people will be able to access 11 major revenue services.

Now, people will be able to apply for mutation, agricultural land type change, domicile certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, tribal certificate, OBC certificate, SEBC certificate, and legal heir certificate, among others, through WhatsApp, he said.

The services can be accessed by sending a WhatsApp message to 9437292000.

Majhi lauded Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari for the reforms and suggested that the department give legal protection to sharecroppers.

Since sharecroppers do not have legal rights, they are deprived of various government facilities, the CM said and suggested the department enact a law so that legal protection could be given to both sharecroppers and landowners.

Pujari said, Arrangements are being made so that complaints can be filed through WhatsApp in case people face difficulties at sub-registration offices.