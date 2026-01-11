Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday laid the foundation stone for a mega water supply project worth Rs 451.24 crore with the aim to provide 24-hour safe drinking water to the people of Sambalpur city.

CM Majhi laid the foundation stone in Sambalpur city in the presence of Panchyatai Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and local MLA Jaynarayan Mishra.

For the project, one intake well and two modern water treatment plants will be constructed, and a 340 km-long water pipeline will be laid in Sambalpur city for the project, officials said.

The two water treatment plants will be set up at Sambalpur and neighbouring Burla towns, they said.

In a statement, the chief minister said that a total of 100 million litres of drinking water will be made available through the project. About 5 lakh people of the 41 wards of Sambalpur city will benefit from the project.

During the summer, the city suffers from a water shortage of about 30 million litres per day. After completion of the project, the drinking water problem in the western Odisha city will be resolved, and the city residents will be able to get 24-hour safe drinking water, he said.

The CM further said that the project is part of the ‘Drink from Tap’ scheme under the central government’s ‘Amrit 2.0’ mission.

On completion of the project, the Sambalpur residents will be able to drink water directly from the tap as there is no need to be filtered separately, he added.

PTI