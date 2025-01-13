Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday embarked on a two-day visit to New Delhi during which he will remain present at the signing of an MoU with the Centre for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been integrated with the state’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), officials said.

Majhi is accompanied by Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

“The double engine government is giving importance to the development of the health sector in the state. Today, in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Central and State Government for the integrated implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana,” the CM said on X.

The agreement will be signed at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital around 2 pm. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram from Odisha are also likely to be present on the occasion.

Earlier, Mahaling had said that under the new arrangement, a single health card will be issued to eligible beneficiaries, consolidating the benefits of both schemes.

Under the combined scheme, men will be entitled to coverage of Rs 5 lakh and women Rs 10 lakh across 30,000 hospitals nationwide, the officials said.

The Odisha government has already linked the e-KYC data of one crore residents with the central database for the purpose.

PTI