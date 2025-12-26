Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday congratulated tribal girl Jyotsna Sabar on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu.

Sabar, a native of Gajapati district, created a youth Asian record at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships held in Doha in 2024.

She won gold medals in the snatch (60 kg), clean and jerk (75 kg) and overall category with a total lift of 135 kg in the 40 kg weight section.

Taking to X, Majhi wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Jyotsna Sabar, the pride of Odisha, on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Rising from a remote tribal region in Gajapati, Jyotsna’s journey to the pinnacle of international weightlifting is truly extraordinary.”

The CM said that by setting the Asian Youth Record and winning medals at World, Asian, and Commonwealth Championships, she has brought immense pride to Odisha and the nation.

Her achievement reflects the grit and limitless potential of our youth. Odisha stands firmly behind her as she continues to inspire and reach new milestones, Majhi added.