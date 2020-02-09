Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday discussed with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani the latter’s investment plans in the state, official sources said. The Adani Group plans to invest in logistics, industrial park, new-age technology and metal industries in Odisha.

The Chief Minister assured of all support and invited the Adani Group to ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2020’ in November-December this year, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

The group already has invested in Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district and also started work on the construction of a LNG terminal and a LPG terminal.