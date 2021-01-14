Bhawanipatna: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday dedicated more than 100 projects worth Rs 2,085 crore for denizens of tribal dominated Kalahandi district.

He also unveiled the Upper Indravati Lift Canal system during his visit to the district Thursday.

To fulfill the promise of establishment of developmental projects in the district, the CM laid the foundation and unveiled more than 100 projects worth Rs 2,085 crore in the district.

The Upper Indravati Lift Canal system has the capacity to irrigate 25,275 hectares of farmland at a time. The system comprises of 43.26 km long concrete canal and 1,142 km long underground pipeline.

Around 3 lakh farmers of Koksara, Jaipatna and Dharamgarh blocks will be benefited from the project. The irrigation department will lift the water from Mangalpur barrage for irrigation.

Among the projects launched by CM Patnaik, 10 are drinking water projects worth Rs 20.02 crore and 13 check dams at a cost of Rs 4.83 crore.

CM Patnaik also laid the foundation for various other projects including Megalift irrigation projects at Salebhata, Champadeipur, Gopinathpur and Teran Gasil, Sandul irrigation project, mega pipe water supply to Golamunda Block covering 28 gram panchayats (Rs 177.84 crore), and 40 single village pipe water supply schemes (Rs 116.73 crore).

PNN