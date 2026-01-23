Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is all set to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 20 major industrial projects worth Rs 30,000 crore during his two-day visit to Sambalpur and Rourkela beginning January 27.

The projects are expected to generate over 10,000 employment opportunities, marking a significant boost for Western Odisha’s economy. Building on the momentum created by successful investors’ meets in Hyderabad and Kolkata, Odisha continues to attract investment intents from industry leaders—underscoring growing confidence in the state’s policy stability and governance framework. A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of India’s first Fiber Reinforced Bar (FRB) units at Hindalco’s Lapanga facility, a landmark step in industrial and infrastructure innovation.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate ‘Enterprise Odisha-2026’ at Rourkela in collaboration with CII, a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating industrial growth, strengthening investment facilitation, and expanding employment opportunities, particularly in Western Odisha. Since the formation of the new government in the state, western Odisha has witnessed unprecedented industrial momentum, said a statement issued by the government. Investments worth Rs 1,28,472 crore have already been approved for the region, with a potential to create more than 69,000 jobs. The latest round of investor outreach has further reinforced the state’s positioning as a preferred destination for diversified and future-ready industries.