Bhubaneswar: With an objective to significantly reduce road accidents and foster a culture of safe and responsible driving, National Road Safety Month will be observed across the country throughout the month of January.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the state-level campaign here Saturday, followed by a collective road safety oath-taking ceremony.

At the inaugural programme, participants will pledge to strictly follow traffic rules, respect pedestrians, avoid reckless driving, and actively promote road safety awareness among the public.

This symbolic gesture aims to reinforce individual responsibility and collective commitment toward safer roads.

As part of the inaugural activities, a Padayatra intended to sensitise citizens about the importance of responsible road behaviour, use of helmets and seatbelts, adherence to speed limits, and to avoid drunk driving will be organised from Mahatma Gandhi Marg to Ram Mandir, led by the CM.

Senior government officials, public representatives, students, youth volunteers, traffic personnel, and members of civil society organisations will take part in the programme, reflecting a whole-of-society approach to road safety.

Their presence will underscore the state government’s strong commitment to reducing road fatalities, preventing injuries, and ensuring safer road infrastructure and traffic management.

The programme will commence at 7:45 am at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, marking the formal launch of a series of road safety awareness campaigns, educational programmes, enforcement drives, and community outreach activities, planned across the state throughout the month.

Through sustained efforts and public participation, the initiative aims to bring about lasting behavioural change and make Odisha’s roads safer for all users.

As part of the awareness month, transport authorities in will conduct frequent and surprise vehicle checks across the state, targeting rule violations such as the non-use of helmets, seatbelts, and expired pollution control certifi cates (PUC).

Authorities have stated that there will be no grace period, and any violation will result in immediate penalties, in line with the Motor Vehicles Act.

Apart from enforcement, awareness campaigns will be actively organised by various stakeholders, including government agencies, educational institutions, and private companies.

These initiatives will include rallies, training sessions, and public outreach programmes aimed at educating people about safe road behaviour and the importance of adhering to traffic rules