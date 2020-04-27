Cuttack: Following an order by the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) issued a notification Sunday regarding which commercial organisations have been allowed to open during the lockdown period.

After reevaluating the situation in Cuttack, the CMC has decided to open some of the non-essential commodity shops.

The decision will come as a relief to the commercial establishments who have been under lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The CMC has clarified that all shops registered under the Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 including shops in residential complexes except multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal bodies, with 50% strength of workers are allowed to function. But owners, proprietors, and workers of such shops have been asked to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Under the CMC notification following are the shops which will be open:

Restaurants will only open for takeouts. Only standalone shops and residential shops that sell non-essential commodities can open in cities.

Retail shops selling non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open from 11am to 5pm. Similarly, wholesale shops selling non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open from 6am to 11pm.

Meanwhile the non-essential goods and services shops selling both retail and wholesale commodities will be allowed to open from 6am to 11pm or 11pm to 5 pm, as per their choice of timing.

All the commercial establishments in the city have been asked to sanitise their shops properly.

On the other hand, malls and cinemas, shopping complexes, shops in market complexes, multi-brand and single-brand malls, liquor shops, betel shops and other tobacco shops will remain shut in the lockdown period.

The CMC advised all commercial establishments to hold trade licence, holding tax receipt and registered forms before opening their shops.

