Cuttack: After a person tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 from Pattapola area in Cuttack district, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has started collecting information about the health history of the residents of the area.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been given the responsibility to collect data regarding the health history of the residents. The officials of CMC are analysing the information after collection. Efforts are also on to find all persons the COVID-19 patient came in contact with before he tested positive.

The CMC has provided protective gear to the ASHA and Anganwadi workers and instructed them to wear those while conducting the survey.

It should be stated here that the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has sealed the Pattapol locality after a positive coronavirus positive case was detected Saturday evening. CMC commissioner, Ananya Das, declared the area as a containment zone for active contact tracing.

The official order stated that “The first positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in Pattapol area of Cuttack, which is a densely populated area. It requires detailed measures for active contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to make the area as a containment zone to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone’.

Till Sunday night the health history of 500 families (approximately 2,000 people) has been collected. The CMC commissioner urged the people to cooperate with the officials involved in the data collection process.

PNN