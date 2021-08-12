Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani starrer Tandoor is going hit on Ullu App ever since its launch. The series has been co-produced by Chandni Soni who also produced Nikitin Dheer and Kranti Prakash Jha starrer Raktanchal.

With the amount of love and adulation pouring in, the producer is super happy and grateful too. She heartily thanks each and everyone who supported this project.

The series revolves around a murder mystery with all the dramatic ups and downs that will glue viewers to their screens. Ever since the release of its trailer, Chandni Soni has been absolute optimistic about this project. She has always found her liking in such mysterious strong subjects like Tandoor and Raktanchal.

The series is directed by Nivedita Basu. Soni has a creative eye and owing to the powerful canvas of Tandoor’s script, she had given her nod for it.

Chandni Soni says, “This is a project so dear to me. And when people say positive things about it, the feeling is serene. I’m glad in such a tough time, we are able to give it a proper launch and entertain people. Thanking everyone who has been a support in this wonderful journey. The positive and overwhelming response has filled me with gratitude.”

Chandni’s next project includes Season 2 of Raktanchal. We wish her much luck and success ahead.