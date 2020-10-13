Bhadrak: A person had to pay heavy price for spying on the coal mafias as they burnt his car down to ashes at Marpur village under Bhadrak rural police limits Monday night.

It has been common practice for the coal mafia to pilfer coal from running coal-carrying trains on Bhadrak-Dhamra railway line even in broad day light. Roadside eateries and brick kiln owners are the main buyers of these stolen coals.

Acting on a tip on the coal thieves pilfering coals, a team of RPF police conducted raids at places near Ichhapur Monday. During the operation, the officials asked Pratap Behera to show them the places where the pilferage takes place. The informer did show them the places as well.

This raised the thieves’ heckles and to teach a lesson they set Pratap’s car on fire late Monday night.

Pratap is learnt to have lodged a report with the police in this regard.

