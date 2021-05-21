Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said a low pressure area, which may give birth to cyclone ‘Yaas’ will take shape in the Bay of Bengal Saturday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea May 22, IMD said Friday.

As per the Met department, the system is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It would continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal coasts around May 26 morning.

Under its impact, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places will be reported over the districts of coastal Odisha from May 25 with significant increase in intensity and spatial extension subsequently.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts from May 24 evening.

It would increase gradually becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from May 25 evening and would gradually increase thereafter till May 26 noon, the weather forecasting agency said. It has advised fishermen, who are in deep sea, to return by May 23.

Meanwhile, the state government has put all coastal and their adjourning districts on high alert. Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra held a preparatory meeting with line departments, DGP, DG of fire services, NDRF, coast guard and other concerned officials about the possible cyclone ‘Yaas’, which would come towards Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26.

Various departments have been directed to ensure the availability of required manpower, equipment and material to tackle any kind of eventuality. “Emphasis will be given to the areas which will be most affected due to the possible cyclone,” Mahapatra said. The government will take all necessary steps to tackle the situation, he said

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena too held several meetings. He said five NDRF teams that were sent to Gujarat for Cyclone Tauktae will return to Odisha.

Teams from ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services are being dispatched to strategic locations in the districts likely to face the impact of the cyclone. High-mast lights installed in cities, billboards and hoardings will also be removed, said Jena.

He further said many fishermen have returned from the sea while another 39 are still in the deep sea. All of them will return by Saturday, the SRC said.

Water Resources chief engineer Jyotirmay Ratha said a 24-hour control room will be established with the coordination of three departments—Rural Development, Works and Water Resources department.

A toll-free number will also be issued for people so that people can sound their grievances and seek help in case of any emergency during and after the cyclone, said Ratha. Since the cyclone is taking place in the summer, there is little likelihood of any flood situation in the state, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Police DG Abhay held a review meeting with officials of ODRAF and said the disaster management wing is fully prepared to face any exigency.