Bhubaneswar: If things go well, 22 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Odisha will be upgraded into Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at a total cost of Rs 779 crore, with the state government signing a pact with Tata Technologies in this regard Wednesday.

Four strategic MoUs were exchanged Wednesday in the presence of Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education (SD&TE) Minister Sampad Chandra Swain at World Skill Centre, marking a major step forward in the state’s efforts to transform its skilling ecosystem and align it closely with industry needs.

Addressing the gathering, Swain underscored that making Odisha’s youth industry-ready remains a central priority of the government.

He observed that while infrastructure builds industries, it is skills that build the human capital necessary to sustain and grow them.

“Skill development is not a peripheral welfare measure; it is a core economic strategy that will drive inclusive growth and global competitiveness,” he said, adding that empowering youth with relevant and future-ready skills is essential to achieving the state’s long-term development goals.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the partnership with Tata Technologies to upgrade 22 government ITIs across Odisha into CoEs at a total project cost of Rs 779.00 crore.

As per the pact, the state government will bear 14 per cent of the project cost, while Tata Technologies will contribute approximately 86 per cent.

The upgraded ITIs will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and industry-grade equipment, bringing training infrastructure at par with modern industrial standards.

The CoEs will focus on high-growth and emerging sectors such as automobil,e including electric vehicles, design and verification tools, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and advanced manufacturing, advanced CNC and VMC machining, advanced plumbing technology, and process control and automation technology.

Tata Technologies will also extend comprehensive handholding support for five years, including deployment of trainers, maintenance of equipment, and facilitation of placements to ensure strong industry linkage and sustainable outcomes, it was learnt.

On the occasion, three other MoUs were also exchanged.

“A collaboration with UNICEF will leverage the YouthHub platform to facilitate placement of over 2,000 girls through digital skilling and an outcome-based funding model.

A partnership between the World Skill Centre and Kawasaki Robotics India Pvt. Ltd. aims to strengthen capacity in robotics, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies, preparing youth for advanced manufacturing ecosystems,” according to the Industries and SD&TE departments.

“Another MoU between the World Skill Centre and Atreya Global Pvt. Ltd. will create structured overseas employment pathways in Germany and other European countries by integrating skilling, language training, placement facilitation, and post-placement support,” they said.