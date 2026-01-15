Bhubaneswar: The IMD Thursday said cold weather will persist across Odisha for the next two days, with no significant relief in sight.

According to the IMD’s mid-day bulletin, Rourkela recorded 6.6 degree Celsius, G Udaygiri in Kandhamal (5.2), Phulabani (7.3), Similiguda in Koraput (7.7), Jharsuguda (7.8), both Angul and Dhenkanal (8.6), Keonjhar (9.4), Cuttack (10.4) and Bhubaneswar (11.8).

Manorama Mohanty, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said, “The cold condition is likely to continue Thursday and Friday. There will be no large change in night temperature over the next two days. The temperature may rise by two to four degree Celsius after Friday.”