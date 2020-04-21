A balanced diet comprising nutrient-rich vegetables, fruits, pulses, cereals and yogurt coupled with a healthy lifestyle is the key to staying protected from novel coronavirus, says the National Institute of Nutrition, under the Union Health Ministry.

What is essential for keeping our body healthy?

Micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) and phytonutrients that are primarily available in fruits, nuts, vegetables and wholegrains enhance both native and adaptive immune function and prevent infection among others.

They also aid immune memory formation that helps prevent reinfection with the same pathogen, help scavenge toxins produced in large quantities in the body during infection and immune response, and increase beneficial probiotic bacteria in the intestine among other benefits, director of NIN, Hemalatha R told PTI.

Foods we should or shouldn’t be consuming right now

It’s essential to become conscious of the foods that can help us fight against coronavirus.

Fruits like papaya, guava, apple, grapes, mango, oranges, tangerines, lemons, sweet lime and gooseberries, all seasonal vegetables, including green leafy, and spices, legumes, millets, flesh foods and fish are among those with rich sources of nutrients, she said.

Curd is a source of many nutrients and it also improves gut health by regulating gut bacteria, aids immune function and reduces inflammation, the director said.

Suggesting dietary and lifestyle guidelines during these times, she said consumption of highly processed foods should be limited and fruit juices and carbonated drinks should be avoided.

Consuming meat, poultry and eggs are not risky in present circumstances, but hand wash hygiene must be followed after handling raw meat, eggs or even vegetables, she said adding thoroughly cooked meat and poultry products may be included in diets in moderation.

Avoid too much fat (no more than 30 gm per person per day – preferably more than two varieties of oils), salt (no more than 5 gm per person a day).

Sugar is just calories with no nutrients, hence, keep it to the bare minimum, she said.

Maintaining ideal body weight and keeping the body hydrated with adequate water intake is essential.

Lifestyle choices, apart from balanced diet, which are important right now

Take up moderate physical activity including yoga to reduce stress and build immunity and avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption are among other suggestions.

Most infections can be prevented by practising good personal hygiene such as washing hands before preparing or eating food, washing hands after cleaning vegetables or meat, covering mouth with a tissue or cloth while coughing or sneezing.

Precautions people with underlying health issues should be taking:

People with diabetes or other chronic illnesses should continue their regular medication and prescribed healthy dietary patterns along with adequate physical activity and keep themselves stress-free,” Dr Hemalatha said, replying to a question.