Mumbai: Actor and Comedian Kapil Sharma is a well known name and needs no introduction. The actor’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is one of the biggest small-screen comedy shows.

Be it children or elderly, audience of almost all ages love it. This is the reason that his show most of the time breaks high TRP records. Meanwhile, a fan of Kapil has thanked him for his show.

Kapil is very active on social media. Recently, Kapil has responded to one of his fan’s tweets on his official Twitter account. The fan, named Ishika, thanked him on Twitter for making her mother laugh who was in depression for days.

Ishika wrote in her tweet, “@KapilSharmaK9 Sir, my ma is suffering from severe depression & anxiety.She starts crying suddenly & doesn’t feel like talking to anyone When I asked her what can I do to help, she just said- ‘Put on Kapil Sharma Show’. Thank you for making her smile, even if it is for some time.”

Surprisingly, Kapil reacted to this fan’s tweet. Retweeting from his official Twitter account, the comedian wrote, “May god bless her .. she will b fine soon.. pls give her my love n regards n spend more time with her 😇 love.”

The tweet has since gone viral on social media.

May god bless her .. she will b fine soon.. pls give her my love n regards n spend more time with her 😇 love https://t.co/kgKcUvAbQ5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 15, 2020

Many of Kapil’s fans are reacting to his tweet.

Kapil’s insanely popular show attracts a lot of high profile names. From Hindi film super stars to cricket legends, the show has down the years had some of the biggest names in the country.

