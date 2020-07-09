Mumbai: Although the shooting of films and TV serials has stalled due to the lockdown, renowned Hindi film actor and famous comedian Kapil Sharma is always in the news due to his show.

His ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ often features many celebrities as guests who reveal interesting stories about their lives and many more. Sometimes Kapil also uncovers many facts related to the guests. This time, he revealed something about actor Ranveer Singh which will make you laugh.

These days, a throwback video of Kapil’s show is going viral on social media. In the video, Kapil narrates an anecdote involving Ranveer. Kapil narrates this story to Deepika Padukone, the wife and actress of Ranveer, who is seen as a guest on the show.

Kapil said, “Mere ko shaadi mein bulaake jo humiliate kiya hai na usne. Pata hai usne kya kiya? Aap toh thi nahi, uss taraf gayi thi guests se milne. Mere ko bulake kehta hai, ‘Dekh, Deepika le gaya main (He humiliated me so much after inviting me to the wedding. Do you know what he did? You were not there, you were attending to some guests on the other side of the room. He called me and said, ‘See, I got Deepika)!’”

Deepika laughed and said that what Kapil is saying is true. He continued, “Aise karna chahiye? Mehmaan ko bulake (Should he have done this? After inviting someone as a guest)…”

Worth mentioning, Kapil has a huge crush on Deepika and it is often seen whenever Deepika comes on his show.

Recently Kapil was in discussion for sharing a throwback picture with singer Neha Kakkar. He shared a picture of himself and Neha on his official Instagram account. The photo featured Kapil in an orange t-shirt and Neha in a black dress.

Kapil is married to Ginni Chatrath and has a daughter with her named Anayra.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/deepika-padukones-birthday-wish-for-hubby-ranveer-singh-is-pure-love/