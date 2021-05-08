Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to restrict unnecessary movement by people who violate lockdown norms while flaunting identity cards, Commissionerate Police has intensified checking in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

While informing about the move, police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said no passes have been issued during lockdown and shutdown this year. However, several organisations that are providing emergency services such as banking, IT and media have been given relaxation. Their employees are commuting between offices and homes. But, there are some employees who are misusing their identity cards are moving around unnecessarily.

“In order to restrict the movement of these employees, the concerned organisations have been asked to deposit authorisation letters with the DCP, mentioning the work schedule of these employees,” Priyadarshi added.

Notably, Cuttack and Khurda districts Saturday reported 1,052 and 1,510 new cases and two and one fatalities respectively. While Cuttack district’s tally and toll have increased to 41,378 and 150 respectively, Khurda district’s tally and toll now stand at 82,149 and 383 respectively.

PNN