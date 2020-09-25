New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Friday the schedule of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. The Election Commission said that polling will take place in three phases. The dates of the three phases for the Bihar Assembly elections are October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The breakup of the elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is as follows.

October 28: 1st phase (71 constituencies, 16 districts)

November 3: 2nd phase (94 constituencies, 17 districts)

November 7: phase (78 constituencies, 15 districts):

The counting of votes for all the constituencies will take place November 10.

The gazette notification for the first phase of elections will be issued October 1.The last date of filing nominations is October 8 which will be scrutinised a day later, on October 9. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 12.

Similarly for the second phase, gazette notification will be issued October 9. The last date of filing nominations is October 16 while scrutiny will take place October 17. The last date to withdraw nominations is October 19.

For the third and final phase, gazette notification will be out October 13. Candidates can file nominations till October 20. The scrutiny of nominations will take place the next day while candidates can withdraw nominations till October 23.

The Bihar Assembly’s current term expires on November 29.