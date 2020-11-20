Indore: Namdev Das Tyagi alias ‘Computer Baba’ was released from Indore jail after he was bailed out, saying only that ‘it is a victory of truth’.

Talking to reporters on his release Thursday night after remaining in Indore jail for 10 days, he refused to say anything more.

A number of cases have been registered against Computer Baba and his ashram at Gomatgiri in Indore demolished by authorities after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government came to power again.

During the Congress rule, when Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, he was accorded the status of a Cabinet Minister.

But when the BJP returned to power and bye-elections were held in 28 Assembly segments, the Computer Baba undertook a journey to ‘save democracy’ and campaigned against BJP candidates. The BJP too levelled serious allegations against him.

After the by-polls, cases were registered against the Computer Baba and he was arrested November 9.

IANS