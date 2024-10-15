Bhubaneswar: The Editors Guild of India, in association with Press Club of Odisha, will organise a conclave on ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Regional Media’ at Press Club of Odisha here October 26. Several eminent journalists will join the conclave as speakers in different sessions. N Ram, former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu, will deliver the keynote address, followed by a ‘Question and Answer’ session that would be moderated by Tathagata Satpathy, Editor of OrissaPOST.

There will be other crucial sessions such as ‘Challenges for Journalists in a State’ which will have Jagi Panda (Odisha TV), Gopal Mohapatra (Prameya), Tapan Mishra (Samaja) and Tanaya Patnaik (Sambad) as panelists and speakers which will be moderated by Ruben Banerjee (Editors Guild of India). Navin Das (Nirbhaya), Jajati Karan (Ommcom News) and Manoranjan Mishra (Newsroom) will be panelists in a session on ‘Journalism in the Digital Era’ that will be moderated by senior journalist Sandeep Sahu. A session on ‘Media Studies and Journalism in Indian Education’ will be joined by KIIT University and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. Justice Ananga Patnaik (former Supreme Court judge), Sanjay Hegde (advocate, Supreme Court) and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta (senior journalist and writer) will join another session on ‘Media Law, New Criminal Laws and the Challenges for Independent Journalists’ that will be moderated by Anant Nath, Editor, The Caravan.