BHUBANESWAR: A TED-Ed Talk on ‘Concoction of Spirituality, Modernity & Art’ was held at KiiT International School here recently.

Speakers Sister Deepa, senior member, Awakening India, Bramhakumari Society, Falguni Vasavada, head, strategic management, MICA College, Ahmedabad and Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik, sand artist, delivered talks on spirituality, modernity and art respectively.

Delivering talk on spirituality, Sister Deepa said India needs ignited minds to become world power. “We can ignite our minds by intense feelings of our virtues and qualities. Everyone has some virtues and qualities. To make yourself self-confidant one should have to achieve these virtues and qualities through spiritual understanding and meditation. We can connect ourselves with Supreme Father through meditation”, she said.

Speaking on modernity, Falguni Vasavada said, “Outer make up and beauty is not modernity. Modernity is internal make up and is about evolution. There are three paths of modernity. Path one is ‘my life, my rules’. One should not bother about other’s thinking on himself. One should take his own decision for his life. He should not be influence by others.”

“One should be modern in thought process. The second path is equality, the gender equality. One should change his notions on equality. Gender equality is demonstrated by modernity. Third is body positive. One should have to be satisfied about his body shape. One should not bother about it. It should be taken in a positive way,” she added.