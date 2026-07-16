Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court identifying 153 alleged violations involving the commercial use of residential properties, even as questions mount over the scale of unauthorised business activity across the state capital.

The affidavit was filed in connection with a Supreme Court case brought by Rajendra Kumar Barjatya of Uttar Pradesh, Loganathan of Tamil Nadu and Bimalendu Pradhan of Odisha, challenging the use of residential properties for commercial purposes.

While the disclosure of only 153 alleged violators has raised questions, critics argue that the number does not reflect the extent of actual unauthorised commercial activity in the BMC area.

It has been alleged that violations are widespread in Chandrasekharpur, Patia, Damana, BDA Colony, Bapujinagar, Satyanagar, Saheed Nagar, Vani Vihar, Nayapalli and the stretch from Jayadev Vihar to Forest Park.

Petitioner Bimalendu Pradhan questioned the findings, saying hundreds of cases related to such violations remain pending before authorities under the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982, the Odisha Development Authorities Rules, 2020, and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.

Pradhan further alleged that, under the Supreme Court’s directions, electricity and fire safety clearances cannot be granted without an occupancy certificate. Despite this, he claimed that hundreds of buildings in the BMC area continue to receive approvals and utility connections in violation of the rules.

Sources said, over 9,500 business establishments are running in residential complexes across Bhubaneswar.

Officials of the BDA and BMC offered differing responses over alleged violations involving the conversion of residential properties for commercial use.

BDA Enforcement Officer Ranjan Kumar Jena said the BMC has been issuing approvals for residential and commercial buildings and conducting enforcement drives since 2018. He said such matters no longer fall under the BDA’s jurisdiction, distancing the agency from responsibility.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Ajay Mohanty said the civic body takes immediate action whenever complaints are received. However, when asked how many such cases had been registered and in which localities, he did not provide any details.