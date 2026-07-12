Bhubaneswar: Regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar Sunday forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha, while hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in coastal districts over the next two days.

According to the weather office, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at one or two places in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada until 8.30 am Monday.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at one or two places in Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj during the period.

The IMD said hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail at isolated places in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada.

For the period between 8.30 am Monday and 8.30 am Tuesday, the weather office has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at one or two places in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada.

Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala and Rayagada during the second day of the forecast period.

The IMD advised people in the affected districts to remain alert during thunderstorms and lightning and to take necessary precautions while venturing outdoors. Coastal districts are also expected to continue experiencing hot and humid weather despite the possibility of scattered rain and thunderstorms.