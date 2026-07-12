Miami: Erling Haaland’s World Cup campaign ended in quiet frustration Saturday. Replaced 15 minutes before the final whistle, the Norway star striker could only watch from the sidelines as Norway crashed out, finding himself grounded by a resilient England defence.

Norway’s historic 2026 World Cup journey ended with a 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to England, but for Haaland, the tournament represented a breakthrough that was more than just a game of football.

“These have been the coolest six weeks I’ve had in my entire life,” the 25-year-old was quoted by Xinhua. “It was completely crazy. These are memories for life. It’s the most fun thing I’ve been a part of.”

The quarterfinal was a gruelling physical test. Despite visible exhaustion after 70 minutes of play in the stifling Miami heat, Haaland fought through the regulation time and into extra time.

Although he was kept off the scoresheet by England, Haaland finished his first World Cup with seven goals, placing him among the tournament’s top scorers.

“It was tough. It was quite special to play in that humidity,” Haaland said. “I don’t want to make any excuses. Quarterfinals are decided by small details, and we had some situations go against us.”

One such detail was a disallowed goal following a VAR review for a Haaland foul on England’s Elliot Anderson. “I felt like I was being pulled the whole way, and I think it was a soft decision,” Haaland said. “If that’s a free kick, then I should have a free kick in almost every duel in every single match.”

Off the pitch, “Haaland mania” and “Viking row” took over the internet. Norway fans have been performing the chant — for the first time at this World Cup — in each of their games, as well as across host cities. The “Viking Row” sees them sit down in a Viking longboat formation, uniformly rowing to the beat of a drum. Videos of Haaland participating in the on-field “Viking row” have taken social media by storm, and Norway has become one of the most talked-about teams globally.

“The way we put Norway on the map is the one thing that touches me the most,” Haaland said, moved by the national unity the run inspired. “I hope this gives motivation to young people back in Norway that it’s possible. It’s possible to play on the biggest stage in the world with a Norway t-shirt on.”

Beyond the rivalry, the game showcased the friendship between the two stars. Haaland, who was born in Leeds but chose to represent Norway, saw his World Cup journey ended by Jude Bellingham, a close friend and former club teammate who scored both goals for the Three Lions.

“Jude is a good friend… He’s such a good guy,” Haaland said. “I’m not surprised that he performed the way he did. England is lucky, [Real] Madrid is lucky, because everybody would want a Jude in their team.”

“I think I got an England jersey before I got a Norway jersey when I was young, so of course, I want England to do well,” he said.

Despite the exit, Haaland is convinced that Norway has established a lasting legacy on the global stage.

“I’ve said it many times, we’re building something in Norway. I think it’s already built,” he said. “We’ve shown that it’s possible to beat one of the biggest football nations in the world, Brazil. We gave England a good fight.”

Haaland now heads for a holiday, leaving behind a Norwegian team and fans who finally believe they can compete with the best.

“I am completely finished now, I can safely say that,” Haaland concluded, looking ahead to a quiet holiday after the emotional rollercoaster. “It’s been so many impressions, so many feelings. I’m quite happy with my life. I’m in a good place.”