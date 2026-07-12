Kansas City: Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck in extra time as Argentina outlasted 10-man Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ quarter-finals.

Argentina netted in their 15th successive World Cup game. The only teams with longer scoring streaks in the competition are Uruguay (16 games from 1930-1962), Hungary (17 games from 1934-1962), Germany (18 games from 1986-1998), Germany (18 games from 1934-1958) and Brazil (18 games from 1930-1958).

Lionel Scaloni’s side will now face fierce rivals England in the second semi-final at Atlanta Stadium Thursday.

At the start, 10 minutes into the game, Argentina struck after a corner from the left with a good cross from Leo Messi, which was well connected with a header by Alexis Mac Allister to make it 1-0.

The first half was full of friction, with a lot of fighting in midfield and no major excitement in either penalty area, which meant that Scaloni’s team went into the locker room with a narrow lead.

The second half began with the Swiss team pressing forward in search of an equaliser. Emiliano Martinez had to make two saves to keep a clean sheet. However, after a one-two on the edge of the area, Dan Ndoye finished with a shot that curled inside the box to make it 1-1.

In the 72nd minute, Switzerland were reduced to 10 men after Breel Embolo was sent off, receiving a second yellow card after a VAR review for diving in midfield.

With the extra man, Argentina dominated the possession of the ball and could have won it at the end with a great bicycle kick from Lisandro Martinez, well saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

In extra time, Argentina searched for a breakthrough, moving the ball from side to side, but space remained elusive. Then Alvarez found it: he cut inside from left to right, unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, and buried it in the top corner for 2-1.

But there was more to come: after a lethal counter-attack, Martinez pounced on a rebound inside the area and tapped it in to seal the 3-1 victory and secure the semifinal clash against England.