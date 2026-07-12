Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting with Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla Saturday to discuss the progress of the Group’s ongoing and proposed investments in the state.

Following the meeting, the Group proposed an additional investment of Rs 12,000 crore to expand its greenfield alumina refinery at Kansariguda in Rayagada, raising its capacity to three million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The refinery, located in Ka shipur tehsil, was initially envisaged with a capacity of one MTPA and an investment of about Rs 8,000 crore.

Welcoming the expansion proposal, Majhi said Odisha’s mineral strength must translate into greater value addition, advanced manufacturing and quality employment within the state.

“Aluminium is central to this vision. We intend not only to lead the country in alumina and aluminium production but also to build a globally competitive ecosystem across the entire value chain — from refining and primary metals to downstream and advanced products,” Majhi said.