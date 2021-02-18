Nayagarh: In a recent development, a video of the accused minor boy confessing his crime before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of state Crime Branch in the Pari murder case surfaced Thursday. In the video the boy is seen telling the interrogators that he attempted to rape Pari. He also is heard saying that even though he strangled the girl to death, he failed in his attempt to rape her. The accused admitted that he was alone in his house that day.

“After killing her, I put the body in a sack and later dumped it near a pond. Later, I again went to pond to throw away her leggings to destroy evidence. I repented after committing the crime. Pari’s mother came to our house and asked me if I have seen her but I lied. I denied seeing Pari when my mother asked me about her too,” the accused boy confessed in the video.

Notably, the SIT chief Arun Bothra had previously claimed December 22 at a press conference that the accused was addicted to watching porn films. The victim had reportedly visited his house to collect blackberry when he attempted to rape her, July 14, last year. When the girl resisted, he strangled her to death.

Bothra had revealed at the presser December 22 that, the 5-year-old girl of Jadupur village in Nayagarh had gone at around 10.30am to the accused’s house which is about 100 metre away from her house.

PNN