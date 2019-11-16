New Delhi: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will hold state-wide protests from November 20 to 23 against the BJP-ruled Union government’s failure in recovering the economy of the country from the slowdown.

After attending a review meeting convened by the Congress party here, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the state unit of the party will hold protest against the BJP government’s failure on economic front.

He said that a state level protest will be held in Bhubaneswar November 23. Patnaik also said that he along with other members of state unit would take part in ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally to be held at Ramleela Maidan here November 30.

When asked about any decision taken on the party leadership in the state, Patnaik said there was no discussion regarding the state leadership. The meeting was held to review the status of the state level and district level protests.

It is to be mentioned here that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Saturday held a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, general secretaries and state Congress in-charges at its war room in Delhi.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the Congress party has held protests at 60 per cent areas of the country and it would hold protest in remaining 40 per cent areas by November 25.