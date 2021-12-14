Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of activists of the Chhatra Congress Tuesday gheraoed the Police Deputy Commissioner’s office here and the offices of District Superintendent Police across the state demanding action against the erring Police personnel and a judicial inquiry into Police attack on students Congress activists at Bhubaneswar December 10 last.

The agitation was led among others by Odisha Chhatra Congress President Yasir Nawaz, senior Congress leader Suresh Chandra Routray and former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Jaydev Jena in Bhubaneswar

The NUSI activists gheraoed the Police Deputy Commissioner’s office and SP office on the direction of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik.

The Congress leaders alleged that several NUSI activists were admitted to hospital with serious injuries when police lathi charged them while they were trying to gherao the state Assembly demanding justice for Mamita Meher and the ouster of Minister of state for Home Dibya

Shankar Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Mamita Meher murder case and a court monitored SIT probe into the incident.

The Congress leaders alleged that police chased the NUSI activists, while they were protesting peacefully, trespassed into the Congress Bhawan and beat them up.

The Congress supporters also held demonstrations in front of the office of the DCP Cuttack and DCP Bhubaneswar.

A report from Mayurbhanja said the NUSI activists scuffled with the Police at Baripada today. The problem arose when the students’ Congress activists wanted to march into the SP office and submit a memorandum to the SP but the police personnel prevented them.

The Congress supporters threatened to intensify their agitation if action was not taken against the erring police personnel.

UNI