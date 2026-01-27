Bhubaneswar: Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan has called for an Odisha bandh Wednesday, January 28. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das said that his party will support the bandh call.

Das said that he has directed all district Congress committees to extend support to the bandh.

Akshay Kumar, national coordinator of the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, said the outfit would observe an Odisha bandh January 28 from 6 am to 2 pm to protest alleged “irregularities in mandis, the PUCC system and the installation of smart meters by Tata Power.”

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Manoj Mahapatra said the bandh call was a “fake farmers’ movement” and alleged that the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan lacks grassroots support, claiming the Congress is using the farmers’ body as a proxy.

PNN