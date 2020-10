Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) Monday declared its candidates for the bypolls to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly seats.

While Mamata Kundu will contest from Balasore Sadar, Himanshu Bhusan Mallick has been fielded for Tirtol Assembly seat, read a statement issued by the AICC.

Earlier in the day, the Biju Janata Dal declared its candidates for the duo seat.