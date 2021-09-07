Joda: Suspecting foul play in the recent mysterious death of a minor girl at Badakalimati under Bamebari block in Keonjhar district, the Congress has demanded investigation into the incident by the Crime Branch. This happened after Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik and some other leaders of the party met members of the bereaved family Tuesday. The discussed the possible reasons behind the death of the minor girl with her family members and other villagers.

The Congress team also presented some information before Bamebari IIC G Lakara. The Congress delegation claimed that the girl was murdered. “If investigation of the case is not carried out properly, it should be handed over to the Crime Branch,” Patnaik said.

Family members of the deceased claimed before the Congress leaders that the girl had not committed suicide and it was a pre-meditated murder.

Congress leaders also alleged that the kin of the deceased had filed an FIR at the police station claiming it to be murder. However, police persuaded the family members to accept the death as a case of suicide.

The PCC president lamented that police have recovered a purse and identity card of a person from the crime scene. In spite of that, the investigation is not focusing on this aspect. The circumstantial evidences point to a pre-planned murder, the PCC president asserted.