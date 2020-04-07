New Delhi: The Congress demanded Tuesday a thorough probe by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge into the Tablighi Jamat congregation in the national capital and said strict action against those who have violated the rules.

The Jamat held a congregation earlier this month at the Nizamuddin Markaz which was attended by a number of people from across the country, including from abroad.

A number of members of the Tablighi Jamat have been found infected with coronavirus and are being accused of spreading the virus across the country. Many of them have been identified and quarantined.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the issue has become a talking point across the country and is a serious matter that should be probed.

“I feel that a Supreme Court judge, sitting or retired, should hold a thorough probe into the entire matter so that the truth comes out before the country and find who is responsible,” Ashok Ghelot said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress has maintained from day one that whosoever is responsible and has violated the rules should be punished.

“If the Jamaat or its members have violated the rules and visa norms, they should be punished as per law and strict action should be taken against them,” Surjewala said. He however, said it should also be ascertained who allowed them to organise the event as the Maharashtra government did not give them permission to hold a similar congregation in the state.

Surjewala stated that one should find out whether a Delhi police official or someone in the Home Ministry was responsible for giving the Tablighi Jamaat permission to organise the event in Nizamuddin.

“Why was the national security adviser sent to Nizamuddin at 2.00am at night by home minister? Why did NSA Ajit Doval meet the Maulana at 2.00am and how did the Maulana abscond thereafter,” alleged Surjewala.

“There should be thorough probe into all this. What was the discussion between the home minister and the NSA and with the members of the Jamaat. A thorough probe into this is very important and the government should come forward to tell the truth in this matter,” added the Congress spokesperson.

PTI