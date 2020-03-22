Lucknow: Senior UP Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 disease Sunday, the King George’s Medical University said in a statement here.

“My wife and I have been tested negative for COVID-19. We had gone to the party of Kanika Kapoor on March 15. The results of the test came on Sunday after the samples were taken yesterday,” Prasada said.

“For the next 14 days, I will be under self-isolation,” the former union minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Kapoor, Saturday also tested negative for COVID-19 disease, KGMU said.

The 66-year-old minister had gone into self-isolation after undergoing testing here Friday, soon after Kapoor announced that she had tested positive for the virus.

Samples of 28 people who came in contact with him have also tested negative, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh had said.

The minister said Saturday that he had received a call from the KGMU vice-chancellor informing him that his tests came back negative.

“I have tested negative for COVID-19. My entire family has tested negative (for COVID-19). Five members of my family were tested and all of them have tested negative,” he said.

However, the minister along with his family have been advised to stay at home for the next 14 days.

